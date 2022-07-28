Here are some tips from the Chelan County and Douglas County PUDs to help reduce summer energy use:
“We’re a winter-peaking utility, which means that Chelan County customers use the most energy when it’s coldest outside,” wrote Rachel Hansen, Chelan County PUD spokesperson, in an email. “Our all-time record for peak energy use was 491 MW (megawatts) on Jan. 5, 2017, when it was -1.4 F degrees recorded at Saddlerock Substation.”
The PUD’s highest summer peak was 276 megawatts during the heatwave last year, on June 29, when temperatures were recorded at 119.2 at Saddlerock Substation, she added. The PUD’s 12-month rolling average is about 215 megawatts.
On Wednesday, Hansen said the peak usage was 269 megawatts between 6 and 7 p.m., when Pangborn Memorial Airport recorded 105 degrees.
“Daily energy usage will increase slowly as we face warmer overnights,” she wrote.
Douglas County PUD customers also use more energy in winter months, said Meaghan Vibbert, PUD spokesperson.
Its all-time winter peak was December 2021 at 267 megawatts, on a day with a 2 degree low and 10 degree high temperature, she said. In June 2021, the PUD’s record summer peak was 186 megawatts.
People can get an estimate of their air conditioner’s energy usage at bit.ly/ACuse, an Energy Use Calculator website, which has calculators for appliances.
Griselda Gonzalez, Chelan County PUD’s energy resource and conservation representative, had many tips for keeping bills low and staying cool. One of those was switching incandescent lights with LED lights because LEDs are not as hot.
Another was to set the thermostat between 72 and 75 degrees or higher, if possible. If any cost-saving tips negatively affected someone’s health, don’t do them, she added.
“We don’t want you worrying and sweating inside your house,” she said. “Comfort is the most important thing.”
Chelan’s “Power Hour” show on Wednesday will be completely in Spanish and discuss these tips and answer questions, she said. It’s on the PUD’s Facebook and YouTube pages. People can email their questions to conservation@chelanpud.org.
As far as getting help paying the bill, the Chelan County PUD has options year-round; the Douglas County PUD does not.
Chelan’s includes short-term financial assistance, long term energy savings, payment plans and options, and bill discounts for seniors and people with disabilities. For more information, visit bit.ly/ChelanPUDconservation.
Douglas County PUD is identifying and developing conservation programs for its customers. More information will be available at bit.ly/DouglasPUD conservation when the programs become available.
