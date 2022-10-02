Trooper who was shot gets hero's welcome in return to Walla Walla

Washington State Patrol vehicles pass by a crowd of supporters as Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.'s homecoming motorcade makes its way through Walla Walla on Sunday.

 Walla Walla Union-Bulletin/Steve Lenz

WALLA WALLA — Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. is back home in Walla Walla.

Nine days after he was shot and badly wounded in an ambush in Walla Walla on West Poplar Street near the intersection with Avery Street, Atkinson made the trip Sunday from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle to Walla Walla.



___ (c)2022 Walla Walla Union-Bulletin (Walla Walla, Wash.) Visit Walla Walla Union-Bulletin (Walla Walla, Wash.) at union-bulletin.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

