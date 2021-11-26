EPHRATA — A 63-year-old Ephrata man who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died of his injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Rubio A. Angel died Wednesday at Harborview Medical Center. Troopers said he was struck Nov. 7 by a vehicle driven by 84-year-old Ephrata woman Martha E. Devine.
The crash was reported around 11:20 a.m. along D Street N.E. near Second Avenue.
According to the crash report, troopers said Angel — who was walking near the bicycle lane — and Devine were heading north along D Street NE. While approaching Second Avenue, Devine's vehicle drifted into the bicycle lane and struck Angel, troopers said.
There are no charges at this time. The crash is still under investigation, troopers said Thursday.
___ (c)2021 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.