Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on April 27 in Manchester, New Hampshire. 

NEW YORK — Donald Trump is appealing the verdict of a New York jury that found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming New York author E. Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages.

The former president’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday, two days after a jury of six men and three women decided against Trump after deliberating for less than three hours. The panel heard from almost a dozen witnesses over seven days of testimony.



What's NABUR?