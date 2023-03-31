US-NEWS-NY-TRUMP-PROBE-GET

Protestors gather in front of Trump Tower in New York City on Friday. Donald Trump will be arraigned in the criminal case against him on Tuesday afternoon following his indictment Thursday. 

NEW YORK — Donald Trump will be arraigned in the criminal case against him on Tuesday afternoon following his indictment Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The former president will hear the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and will enter a plea of not guilty at a hearing at the New York State Supreme courthouse in lower Manhattan on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing details that haven’t yet been announced.



