WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration yielded to the reality Monday that the presidential election will not be overturned, finally authorizing the start of formal transition proceedings as President-elect Joe Biden moved to make good his vow to appoint a historically diverse Cabinet.
Soon after Michigan certified its vote for Biden, a major blow to Trump’s efforts to contest the vote, the General Services Administration official who has blocked the start of the formal transition for three weeks formally recognized Biden as winner of the election and said she would provide office space, access to government officials and other logistical resources to assist his team.
In a two-page letter to Biden, GSA Administrator Emily Murphy wrote that she decided “independently” to withhold the official nod until now and was not pressured “directly or indirectly” by the White House as Trump unsuccessfully fought the election in court with false claims of fraud. She denied that she had withheld the aid “out of fear or favoritism.”
Soon after, Trump tweeted that he had recommended that Murphy “do what needs to be done ... and have told my team to do the same.” Trump notably did not concede, however.
The start of the formal transition means Biden and his top aides will be given classified briefings on national security threats, among other assistance. They are also able to coordinate with federal health officials on the widening pandemic and a possible national vaccination campaign next year.
The latest twist in one of the nation’s strangest elections came hours after Biden announced that he will nominate the first Latino to run the Department of Homeland Security and the first woman to lead the nation’s vast intelligence apparatus.
Biden is also reportedly poised to nominate Janet Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve, as the first woman to ever run the U.S. Treasury. A respected figure with progressives and Wall Street alike, Yellen would help lead Biden’s response to the economy-wrecking pandemic if she is confirmed by the Senate.
The nominees signal a wide-ranging White House national security and foreign policy leadership team. Unlike many in Trump’s ever-shifting Cabinet, Biden chose known advisers with long records of public service and expertise.
Biden chiefly tapped trusted confidants and establishment figures for his inner circle, packing his Cabinet with former senior Obama administration officials with whom he had worked closely.
Absent from Biden’s initial round of Cabinet picks are any partisan warriors. The list is defined by deliberately nonpartisan and noncontroversial insiders who reinforce the president-elect’s inclination to project competence and unity over settling political scores.
The most controversial figure may be Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s pick for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. As a deputy secretary of DHS under President Barack Obama, the Cuban-born Mayorkas was a primary architect of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and a primary negotiator of the thaw in then-frozen U.S.-Cuban relations.
Yellen would be the first-ever Treasury chief who is not a white man. At 74, the former UC Berkeley professor and head of the San Francisco Fed bank is well-liked by moderates and progressives in the Democratic Party. She is regarded in the financial world as someone who guided the central bank and provided key economic support during a critical period of recovery from the Great Recession of 2007-09.
Biden picked Avril Haines as the first female director of national intelligence, the nation’s top spy. She served as deputy national security adviser under Obama and before that as CIA deputy director. The DNI helms the U.S. intelligence community, which has 16 agencies scattered across government.
Biden plans to bring longtime colleague John Kerry into the White House to serve as a special envoy for climate on the National Security Council, reflecting Biden’s pledge to boost U.S. efforts to battle climate change. Kerry was secretary of state from 2013 to 2017 after serving as senator from Massachusetts and the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee.
Biden said that he will nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield to fill the Cabinet-level post of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. A Black woman and former U.S. ambassador to Liberia, she was assistant secretary of state for African affairs under Obama.
The transition team publicly confirmed reports that emerged Sunday that Biden will nominate Antony Blinken, a veteran diplomat and deputy national security adviser, for secretary of state.
Biden also said he had picked Jake Sullivan for his national security adviser. Sullivan was deputy chief of staff for Hillary Clinton when she led the State Department, and then was a senior aide in her failed 2016 presidential bid.
Sullivan was credited with helping set up a secret back channel to Iran that produced the ambitious nuclear accord signed by Tehran and the six major powers in 2015. Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Sullivan is expected to look for ways to revive the disarmament deal.
Except for Kerry and Sullivan, the Senate must confirm the nominations. The names on Biden’s list mark a cautious approach to a hostile, GOP-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is threatening to scuttle nominations his caucus deems unacceptable.
The nominations underscored Biden’s aptitude for finding the center, with several of them welcomed enthusiastically by divergent factions in his own party. But there are emerging tensions as prominent voices on the left demand Biden give leadership roles to strident progressives.