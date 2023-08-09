US-NEWS-TRUMP-EARLYVOTING-GET

Former President Donald Trump gestures after delivering remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey.

NEW YORK CITY — Donald Trump has long railed falsely that mail-in voting, ballot drop boxes and other voter conveniences were used to rig the 2020 election against him. Now his allies are embracing those very same tactics to boost his 2024 run.

The effort, led by former Trump acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, aims to encourage conservatives to cast ballots by any legal means. It will start by conducting focus groups and surveys to test messaging and gather data on voter behavior.



