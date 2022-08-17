Primary election night party of Republican candidate U.S. Representative Liz Cheney in Jackson

Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney speaks to supporters during her primary election night party in Jackson, Wyo., on Tuesday.

 Reuters/David Stubbs

JACKSON, Wyo. — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a fierce Republican critic of Donald Trump who has played a prominent role in the congressional probe of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger in Wyoming on Tuesday.

But Sen. Lisa Murkowski, another Republican who has defied the former president, cleared a hurdle in Alaska. She was set to face Trump-endorsed challenger Kelly Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 congressional election, as the two candidates advanced in that state's non-partisan primary.



