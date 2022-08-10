Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower Wednesday in New York, the day after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

 Reuters/David 'Dee' Delgado

NEW YORK — Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he declined to answer questions during an appearance before New York state's attorney general in a civil investigation into his family's business practices, citing his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump had fought unsuccessfully to avoid appearing for testimony in state Attorney General Letitia James's probe into whether the Trump Organization inflated real estate values to obtain favorable loans and understated asset values to get tax breaks.



