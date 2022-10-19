NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump was deposed on Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought in New York by writer E. Jean Carroll after he denied her allegations that he had raped her, lawyers for both sides said in separate statements.

The deposition came a week after a federal judge denied Trump's bid to postpone the proceeding, rejecting his contention in legal filings that subjecting the former president to questioning under oath in the lawsuit would impose an "undue burden."



