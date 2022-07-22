Former U.S. President Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon departs after he was found guilty during his trial at U.S. District Court in Washington

Former President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon departs U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday after he was found guilty during his trial on contempt of Congress charges for his refusal to cooperate with the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

 Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Steve Bannon, a key associate of former President Donald Trump and an influential figure on the American right, was convicted on Friday of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol, a major victory for the Democratic-led panel.

A jury found Bannon, 68, guilty of two misdemeanor counts for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the House of Representatives select committee as it scrutinizes the Jan. 6, 2021, rampage by Trump supporters who tried to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election.