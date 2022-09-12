FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. president Donald Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., on Sept. 3.

 Reuters file photo/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Monday opposed a U.S. Justice Department request to immediately resume examining the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month in an ongoing criminal investigation.

His lawyers in a filing also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to make those roughly 100 documents — among the more than 11,000 records found in the court-approved Aug. 8 search — part of a review that an independent arbiter, called a special master, will conduct to vet all the materials.



