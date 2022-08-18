Purchase Access

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization’s long-serving financial gatekeeper pleaded guilty to 15 felonies Thursday and directly implicated former President Donald Trump’s family real estate business in a multiyear criminal tax fraud scheme.

Allen Weisselberg admitted to receiving more than $1.7 million in off-the-books perks while chief financial officer of the Trump Organization on top of his hefty salary, defrauding the taxpayer and Uncle Sam by disguising the fringe benefits as work expenses.



