NEW YORK — The long-time financial chief of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company is expected to plead guilty in New York on Thursday in a tax fraud case, a person familiar with matter said.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be required to testify against the company, which is also charged in the case, the person said. He is expected to be sentenced to five months in jail, the person added.



