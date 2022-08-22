FILE PHOTO: Itemized list of property seized by the FBI during search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen after being released by U.S. federal court in Florida

FILE PHOTO: The three page itemized list of property seized in the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen after being released by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

 JIM BOURG

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized two weeks ago from his Florida home, until a special master can be appointed to oversee the review.

Trump's court motion, filed in a federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, also demanded that the U.S. Justice Department provide him with a more detailed property receipt outlining the items the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home during its Aug. 8 search, and asked investigators to return any items outside the scope of the search warrant.



