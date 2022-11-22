US-NEWS-TRUMP-MARALAGO-SEARCH-GET

In this photo illustration, pages are viewed from the government's released version of the FBI search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 27, 2022. The 32-page affidavit was heavily redacted for the protection of witnesses and law enforcement and to ensure the "integrity of the ongoing investigation."

 Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge to order the U.S. Justice Department to hand over an unredacted version of the August affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago estate, arguing it must be checked for accuracy or “misleading omissions.”

Trump made the request in a filing Tuesday in federal court in Florida before the same judge who appointed a “special master” to review thousands of missing White House records retrieved by the FBI from his home during the unprecedented search.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?