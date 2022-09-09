US-NEWS-TRUMP-CLINTON-LAWSUIT-GET

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, right, speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on during the final presidential debate on the campus of the University of Las Vegas in 2016.

 AFP/Getty Images/TNS/Mark Ralston

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida dismissed a lawsuit filed by former president Donald Trump that blamed Hillary Clinton and others for conspiring to malign his character.

Trump’s suit accused more than two dozen defendants of orchestrating “a malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information about Donald J. Trump and his campaign, all in the hopes of destroying his life, his political career and rigging the 2016 Presidential Election in favor of Hillary Clinton.” It was filed in March under the civil version of a racketeering law normally used against organized crime.



