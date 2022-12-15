US-NEWS-TRUMP-SOCIALMEDIA-GET

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order related to regulating social media on May 28, 2020, in Washington, D.C. 

 Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump pledged to take on what he called “Silicon Valley censorship” as he makes a third White House run, elevating allegations that the social-media companies have routinely censored conservative voices.

Billed as a “free-speech platform,” Trump’s announcement signals that debates about social media are likely to become a central theme for the 2024 presidential election cycle, coinciding with billionaire Elon Musk’s efforts to thrust Republican allegations of liberal bias into the spotlight since he bought Twitter Inc. in October.



