NEW YORK — Donald Trump's real estate company was convicted on Tuesday of carrying out a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities, adding to the legal woes facing the former president as he campaigns for the office again in 2024.

The Trump Organization — which operates hotels, golf courses, and other real estate around the world — faces up to $1.6 million in fines following the guilty verdicts by a jury on all charges the company faced.