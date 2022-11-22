FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach

Former President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 15. 

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

NEW YORK, N.Y. — An outside accountant told jurors on Tuesday he had “trusted” explanations on tax returns by the chief financial officer for former President Donald Trump’s real estate company — testimony that could undermine the Trump Organization’s defense in its criminal trial on charges including tax fraud.

Donald Bender, an accountant with the firm Mazars who handled the Trump Organization’s taxes, returned to the witness stand for a second day as the first witness called by the defense in the trial. The defense has asserted that Bender should have caught and blown the whistle on fraud perpetrated by Allen Weisselberg, who was the company’s CFO at the time and is the star prosecution witness in the trial.