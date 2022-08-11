Tucker on the field

Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever, enjoys his new role as Mariners team dog by spending time on the field, traveling with the team and "his very own never-ending supply of baseballs," according to a Facebook post from the Mariners.

SEATTLE — There’s a new face in the Mariners locker room; and four legs and a wagging tail.

Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever, secured his role as team dog after being adopted from Okandogs, a nonprofit dog adoption organization in Cashmere.



