WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democrat Party, saying it is under “complete control of an elitist cabal” and urging “fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats” to leave the party with her.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democrat Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism,” Gabbard said in a video posted on Twitter.



