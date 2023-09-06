WENATCHEE — The viewing area at Tumwater Dam is closed and drivers on Highway 2 traveling through Tumwater Canyon can expect delays starting in mid-October due to construction at the dam.
The Chelan County PUD is repairing and reinforcing the dam’s apron, a portion of concrete just downstream of the dam, with new concrete to avoid undercutting of the dam, according to a PUD release. The maintenance runs through mid-December.
Crews will allow portage around the construction for whitewater rafters as needed. Drivers can expect sporadic, brief delays with flagger-directed traffic on weekdays. An unrelated guardrail replacement project by the Washington State Department of Transportation will also impact traffic through Tumwater Canyon in September.
Dam maintenance is expected to repair erosions/voids, which were monitored and need work, said Alene Underwood, Chelan County PUD’s Fish and Wildlife manager, at a 2022 commission meeting. She added that the work is required to meet state Department of Ecology regulations for dam stability.
“This is the second part of a multi-year maintenance plan for Tumwater Dam. In 2020, the PUD reinforced the entrance of the fishway with concrete,” the release stated. Protecting fish passage during construction is included in the project.
The dam provides “adult fish collection at the fishway to fulfill hatchery mitigation obligations for the Rocky Reach and Rock Island Habitat Conservation Plans (HCPs),” Underwood has said.
Grant County PUD and Yakama Nation also collect fish at the dam, while the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service collects stray hatchery fish, and WDFW conducts adult hatchery fish management.
The dam was constructed in 1909 for the Great Northern Railway to produce power for electric locomotives traveling through the old Cascade Tunnel on Stevens Pass. Puget Sound Power & Light leased the dam from 1924-1957, and power production ended in 1956. The PUD acquired the dam in 1957, and the Bonneville Power Administration funded the rebuilding of the fishway in 1986 to its modern configuration.
