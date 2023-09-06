220315-newslocal-tumwaterdamrepairs.JPG (copy)
A protective dam apron that sits downstream of the Tumwater Dam on the Wenatchee River will see repairs in 2023.

WENATCHEE — The viewing area at Tumwater Dam is closed and drivers on Highway 2 traveling through Tumwater Canyon can expect delays starting in mid-October due to construction at the dam.

The Chelan County PUD is repairing and reinforcing the dam’s apron, a portion of concrete just downstream of the dam, with new concrete to avoid undercutting of the dam, according to a PUD release. The maintenance runs through mid-December.

Tumwater Dam

Chelan County PUD divers work on the fishway maintenance project at Tumwater Dam in winter 2021.


