LEAVENWORTH — Tumwater Dam will see some needed repairs next year if everything goes as planned.
The protective dam apron, a concrete structure that sits downstream of the dam, needs an overhaul to keep undercutting at bay.
“We noticed some erosions, some voids, that we’ve actually been tracking for quite some time and so we need to conduct a major maintenance project to fix those voids and to correct that erosion,” said Alene Underwood, Chelan County PUD’s Fish and Wildlife manager at a recent PUD Commission meeting.
Underwood said erosion on the dam was, and is, monitored. She also said work needed to start soon to meet state Department of Ecology regulations for dam stability.
The Tumwater Fishway Foundation Maintenance project was completed last year, which included maintenance on the dam’s fishway.
Now more work is necessary, but it isn’t unusual, according to Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson.
“We’re planning much bigger modernization projects at Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams,” she wrote in an email, but added the Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams’ projects had different scopes, timelines, budget and purposes than Tumwater.
PUD engineers estimate the Tumwater repairs will cost between $2.5 million to $4 million, but Underwood said the actual cost was unknown until the PUD takes the project out for bid.
The project requires a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit, including consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and NOAA Marine Fisheries Service under the Endangered Species Act, Underwood said. Permit applications were submitted in early February, she added.
Special permits are needed because the dam helps play a crucial part in maintaining salmon and trout populations.
The PUD “conducts adult fish collection at the fishway to fulfill hatchery mitigation obligations for the Rocky Reach and Rock Island Habitat Conservation Plans," according to Underwood. But the dam is important for other agencies. Grant County PUD and Yakama Nation also collect fish at the dam, while USFWS collects stray hatchery fish, and WDFW conducts adult hatchery fish management.
Chelan and Douglas County PUDs around 2003 worked with various federal and state fisheries agencies to create the first hydropower habitat conservation plans for steelhead and salmon, according to NOAA Fisheries’ website, covering more than 100 river miles.
The two PUDs were committed to a 50-year program to ensure their projects had no net impact on steelhead and mid-Columbia salmon runs. Fish bypass systems, habitat restoration, spill at hydro projects and off-site evaluations and hatchery programs are included in the habitat conservation plans, the website stated.
The dam was constructed in 1909 for the Great Northern Railway to produce power for electric locomotives traveling through the old Cascade Tunnel on Stevens Pass. Puget Sound Power & Light leased the dam from 1924-1957 and power production ended in 1956, when a rock slide damaged the penstock, or intake structure. Chelan PUD acquired the dam in 1957 and the Bonneville Power Administration funded rebuilding of the fishway in 1986 to its modern configuration.
Because the upcoming project is considered major maintenance, and more maintenance will be conducted at some point, Underwood said the PUD wants to have a public outreach meeting. It would be sometime in May or June in Leavenworth, she said, to solicit input. An online survey also likely would be conducted for those who can’t attend.