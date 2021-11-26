Nathan Schwinkendorf of East Wenatchee loses control of the ball as defender Dylan Avey collides with him. They were participating in a Turkey Bowl and toy drive on Thursday morning at Wenatchee High School. According to organizer Jerry Garcia, 10 teams competed in the single-elimination tournament. Each team had five members and admittance to the tournament was in the form of a toy donation. Garcia, who's a coach at Foothills Middle School, plans to donate the toys to the school to give out to students.
