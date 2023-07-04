Aftermath of a Russian military strike in Pervomaiskyi

Police investigators work at a site of a Russian military strike in the town of Pervomaiskyi, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine July 4, 2023. 

KYIV — Ukrainian officials said at least 38 people, including 12 children, were wounded in a Russian missile strike on Tuesday which an officer said targeted a military funeral in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Television footage from the small town of Pervomaiskyi showed a tall residential building with smashed windows and black smoke pouring out. Mangled cars were in flames nearby, and a man sat in an ambulance with blood over his face.

Aftermath of a Russian military strike in Pervomaiskyi

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian military strike in the town of Pervomaiskyi, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine July 4, 2023. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?