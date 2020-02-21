WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee residents accused of receiving government benefits they weren’t entitled to were arrested Thursday.
Eric Vega-Muniz, 34, and Claudia Zarate-Morales, 27, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft, second-degree perjury and false verification for public assistance.
The two illegally received $5,893 in food assistance and $7,962.80 in child care assistance from May 2017 to September 2019, according to a state Department of Social and Health Services investigative report filed Jan. 31 in Chelan County Superior Court.
DSHS alleges the two failed to report that they were living together. They provided false information about Vega-Muniz’s living situation and the child support he was paying Zarate-Morales to hide that fact, the report says.
Zarate-Morales also failed to report employment and income for Vega-Muniz, DSHS alleges.