WENATCHEE — A man and woman were jailed for robbery Thursday morning after they allegedly threatened a gas station clerk and stole a pack of cigarettes.
Wenatchee Police say about 5 a.m. Rose A. Hernandez told a clerk at the Circle K convenience store on North Wenatchee Avenue to open the cash register and that her alleged accomplice, Brennan P. Woods, was armed with a firearm, Chelan County Superior Court records show.
The cashier didn’t respond to the demand and then Woods asked for a pack of cigarettes. The cashier asked what kind. Neither responded.
The cashier then placed a pack of Camel Royals on the counter and Woods took the cigarettes and left the store with Hernandez, the records said.
Police located Woods, 22, and Hernandez, 29, within an hour. In Woods' back pocket was a pack of Camel Royals with two cigarettes missing, the records show.
Woods and Hernandez were arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery and are being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.