Updated, 5 p.m. Thursday:
WENATCHEE — Two men suspected in a string of vehicle prowls are in custody after a 60-mile police pursuit from Wenatchee to Kittitas County.
The suspects fled police about 11:20 a.m. Thursday in a black Dodge Caravan after they allegedly stole a backpack containing a phone and computer from a pickup at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld, Wenatchee police.
He said the suspects and their alleged behavior matches a pattern of recurring crimes over the last year in the Wenatchee Valley: Two Black males breaking into vehicles at Wenatchee parks and then often headed into East Wenatchee in a rental car.
Suspecting these were the same two people involved in the Linden Park smash and grab, a Wenatchee police officer, who’d heard scanner traffic of the theft, headed to the George Sellar Bridge and saw the minivan leaving Wenatchee, Reinfeld said.
Police gave chase and the Caravan fled north on Sunset Highway before crossing the Odabashian Bridge and merging onto Highway 2/97 and then southbound on Blewett Pass.
The Caravan topped 100 mph several times, Reinfeld said, noting that officers from multiple agencies ended their pursuits due to a danger to public safety, but relayed information to neighboring agencies.
“Outrunning the radio is hard,” Reinfeld said.
The Caravan was stopped by Washington State Patrol about 12:30 p.m. on Highway 970 between Lauderdale Junction and Teanaway. Officers used a form of spike strips to flatten a tire on the Caravan, Reinfeld said.
Both men, whose identities weren’t available, were arrested without incident and will be brought back to Wenatchee on suspicion of multiple felonies.
The Caravan, a rental, will also be towed back to Wenatchee and searched for evidence of other crimes. A minivan with a similar description was used during a vehicle prowl Thursday morning at Rotary Park in Wenatchee, Reinfeld said.