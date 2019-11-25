EAST WENATCHEE — Two men are suspected of beating another man with a baseball bat in East Wenatchee.
Eduardo Gonzalez Jr., 28, and Michael S. Murphy, 31, are accused of bloodying a man Sunday at a home on the 300 block of Eastmont Avenue, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents.
The alleged victim told East Wenatchee police officers the assault was likely in retaliation to a past transgression and that both Gonzalez and Murphy hit him with the bat, documents show.
In an interview with a detective, Gonzalez said the alleged victim tried to punch Murphy; Murphy was not able to stay awake during an attempted interview with police, the documents said.
Murphy and Gonzalez were arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. They’re being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
This is the second assault with a baseball bat in the last two weeks in the Wenatchee Valley. On Nov. 16, Jess J. Cunning was arrested after he allegedly struck a 43-year-old man in the head with a bat and tried to run him over with a vehicle in Wenatchee.