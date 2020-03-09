WENATCHEE — A man and woman were arrested Saturday for allegedly spray painting gang graffiti at several places in Wenatchee.
Justino O. Brito, 22, of Wenatchee and Tayler N.G. Henderson, 18, of Wenatchee were both arrested on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief, according to a Wenatchee Police Department news release. They may face additional charges as more evidence is obtained. The areas that were tagged with graffiti were the Kiwanis-Methow Park restrooms on Feb. 20 and near Lincoln Park on March 3.
Officers pulled some video footage from the Kiwanis-Methow Park incident and were able to identify a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier, according to the news release.
Then on March 3, a witness reported people spray painting graffiti near Lincoln Park and the witness took a video of those involved fleeing in a vehicle.
Officers identified a license plate from the video, found the 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier and located a blue spray paint can through the window, which matched with the previous incident, according to the news release. They obtained a search warrant and found notebooks featuring graffiti art inside the vehicle, which matched with recent graffiti incidents.
Brito and Henderson were both identified as suspects from the accumulation of evidence and arrests were made, according to the news release.
Wenatchee residents are advised if they are the victim of graffiti to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911 and ask for Officer Michael Ballard. Volunteers with the police department can assist in covering up graffiti.