TACOMA — Federal prosecutors have charged two men in the Christmas Day substation attacks in Pierce County that caused power outages and allegedly $3 million in damage.

Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, both of Puyallup, face federal charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered firearm. Prosecutors say the men attacked two Tacoma Power and two Puget Sound Energy substations, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, who commended the FBI for quickly identifying the suspects.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

