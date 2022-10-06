TACOMA — One former and one current Chelan County PUD employee each recently received the Governor’s Safety Award for saving a life at one of the PUD’s parks.
Evan Smith and Anthony Ibarra, were working one day in July 2021, when a park visitor told them someone was having a medical emergency nearby. Smith drove his vehicle to the area and heard a woman screaming for help, as she was attempting to wake a man in a vehicle in a parking lot who was experiencing an apparent drug overdose.
Smith, who has since taken another job, called 911. He got the man out of the vehicle and put him on his back on the lawn. Finding no pulse, Smith started chest compressions, continuing until first responders arrived and took over. Meanwhile, Ibarra showed up, secured the scene and communicated with emergency responders. Both stayed until the man was taken to the hospital.
“Without the swift and courageous action by these two Chelan PUD Parks employees, the man likely would not have survived,” a nomination form stated.
“One of our core values as an organization is safety — to protect the health and livelihood of both our customers and employees,” said Ryan Baker, PUD parks manager, on the form. “These two Parks employees jumped into action without a moment’s thought. They embody our efforts to bring the best possible service to our community.”
Smith and Ibarra received their award at the Governor's Industrial Safety and Health Conference Sept. 28-29 in Tacoma. Recipients of the Lifesaving Award are selected by a committee made up of business and labor representatives.
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life,’” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director of L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, in a release.
“When faced with a life-threatening situation, these ordinary people took extraordinary measures to rescue their co-workers and, in some cases, complete strangers. I’m inspired by their stories and thrilled to be honoring these workers,” he said.
