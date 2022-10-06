Lifesaving award

From left, Anthony Ibarra and Evan Smith hold their Governor’s Safety Awards at the Governor's Industrial Safety and Health Conference Sept. 28-29 in Tacoma. 

 Provided photo/Chelan County PUD

TACOMA — One former and one current Chelan County PUD employee each recently received the Governor’s Safety Award for saving a life at one of the PUD’s parks.

Evan Smith and Anthony Ibarra, were working one day in July 2021, when a park visitor told them someone was having a medical emergency nearby. Smith drove his vehicle to the area and heard a woman screaming for help, as she was attempting to wake a man in a vehicle in a parking lot who was experiencing an apparent drug overdose.



