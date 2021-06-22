WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at two different clinics this week.
On Wednesday, the health district will vaccinate people at an in-person job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave.
And over the weekend, people are invited to get vaccinated from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the Chelan-Douglas Health District, 200 Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is approved for people 18 years and older.
Find resources on vaccinations in the valley here: wwrld.us/world.