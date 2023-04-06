Fallen branches a day after freezing rain and strong winds in Montreal

Fallen branches on a car a day after freezing rain and strong winds cut power to more than a million people in Canada's two most populated provinces, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Thursday. 

OTTAWA — Two people died and more than a million were without power on Thursday after an ice storm hit Canada's two most-populated provinces ahead of a holiday weekend, bringing freezing rain and strong winds that toppled trees and weighed down power lines.

Just under a million people did not have power in Quebec and about 110,000 in Ontario as of 4 p.m., according to Poweroutage.com. Outages combined for both provinces had crossed at least 1.3 million earlier in the day.

Damage after freezing rain and strong winds in Montreal

A fallen branch hangs on a hydro line a day after freezing rain and strong winds cut power to more than a million people in Canada's two most populated provinces, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Thursday. 


