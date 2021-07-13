EPHRATA — Two deaths in Grant County are suspected to be heat-related, said Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
But toxicology and autopsy reports must be completed before confirming the cause of death. That could take a month, according to Morrison.
As of July 12, about 91 people across the state have died due to heat-related illnesses after a record-breaking heatwave began on June 26, according to the state Department of Health.
Statewide counts lags behind local counts, and the state may also be waiting on pending deaths to be given a cause of death.
In North Central Washington, there are six confirmed heat-related deaths. Five of them were in Okanogan County and one in Douglas County.
The Chelan County coroner's office has not handled any heat-related deaths as of July 9, according to Wayne Harris, Chelan County coroner.