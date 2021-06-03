WENATCHEE — Five of 23 open Chelan County elected offices received applications after a special three-day filing period that ended Thursday.
The 18 positions still without a candidate are considered lapsed and the incumbent official can choose to remain for another term, according to Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore.
If the official resigns or passes away, then the respective board will appoint someone to fill the position, Moore said.
Two applicants filed to fill a four-year seat on Entiat City Council, according to records from VoteWA, the state’s official online voter information portal. Norman Stenberg and Douglas Brown both applied for the position during the special filing period.
Since two candidates filed for the same Entiat City Council position, the decision will head to the general ballot in November, Moore said.
Candidates filed for these other Chelan County positions within the three-day filing period:
- Bear Mountain Water District Commissioner 3
- Stehekin Fire District 10 Commissioner 1
- Alpine Water District Commissioner 2
- Alpine Water District Commissioner 3
Find a list of all the positions that were available at the start of the special filing period: wwrld.us/chelan.