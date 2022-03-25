Purchase Access

CHELAN — And then there were two. John Belcher and Brad Wilson are the superintendent finalists in the Lake Chelan School District.

The candidates will take place in final interviews and a candidate forum next week. Chelan has around 1,250 students, 200 employees and 100 teachers.

Brad Wilson

Brad Wilson

Chelan High School principal

Wilson is currently the principal at Chelan High School. He has an undergraduate degree from Washington State University and a master’s degree from the University of Arizona. Wilson was also named the 2022 Washington State Principal of the Year by the Association of Washington School Principals.

John Belcher

John Belcher

John Belcher is currently the principal at Mount Si High School. He has an undergraduate and master’s degree from Western Washington University. Belcher was named the KingCo League Distinguished Principal of the Year by the Washington Association of Secondary School Principals in 2013.

Both candidates earned their superintendent credentials at Washington State University.

Wilson’s final interview is set for Tuesday, while Belcher will interview Wednesday. Community forums will also be held in the Community Gym Foyer at 5:15 p.m. each day.

Current Superintendent Barry DePaoli will retire in June after six years in the role, 22 years in Chelan and 35 years in education.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

