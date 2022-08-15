Purchase Access

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Two former Minneapolis police officers have turned down plea deals with state prosecutors on charges connected to the murder of George Floyd, a court spokesperson said on Monday, setting the stage for a trial in late October.

Tou Thao, 36, and J. Alexander Kueng, 28, are each charged in Minnesota with two counts of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter, both in the second degree. They were among three officers who watched their white colleague, Derek Chauvin, kill Floyd, a Black man, by pinning his neck to ground with a knee for nine minutes in May 2020.



