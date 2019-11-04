NCW — It was a day of upsets in some mayoral races this election season as two incumbent mayors lost their seats.
Here's what happened:
- In Leavenworth Carl Florea was beating Scott Bradshaw with 53.00% of the vote (256 votes) to Bradshaw's 47.00% (227 votes).
Both men ran to replace Mayor Cheri Farivar who did not seek a third term.
Florea ran on the idea that the Leavenworth community needs to be filled with a diverse group of people. The biggest challenge to that idea, though, is the lack of workforce housing.
Bradshaw said he wanted to focus on parking, housing, traffic and infrastructure as mayor.
- In Cashmere, Mayor Jim Fletcher retained his seat with 63.93% of the vote (241 votes) over challenger Larry Bruehl who got 36.07% (136 votes).
Mayor Jim Fletcher was appointed by the Cashmere City Council after Mayor Jeff Gomes stepped down in June 2018.
Fletcher said his top priority would be to manage the city’s finances and resources efficiently.
Bruehl said his first action as mayor would be to fire the city’s attorney and engineering firm, who he believes are protecting each other. It should lead to more competitive bids by developers, he said.
- In Chelan, Mayor Cooney lost to challenger Bob Goedde. Cooney got 44.76% of the vote (414 votes) to Goedde’s 55.24% (511 votes).
- In Entiat, Mayor John Alt II lost his seat to Michael A. Buckingham. Alt II got 37.70% of the vote (115 votes) to Buckingham’s 62.30% (190 votes).
Buckingham wants more businesses to move into Entiat, but admitted he will be learning a lot on the job..
- In Bridgeport Mayor Janet Conklin will get a third-term after receiving 57.24% of the vote (83 votes) to her opponent Esiquio Martinez’s 42.76% (62 votes).
The second round of ballots will be counted Friday and final results will be certified on Nov. 26 for the two counties.