CASHMERE — Two people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a head-on collision in Cashmere.
An eastbound 2005 Chevrolet driven by Gerardo Morales Gonzalez, age 23, collided with a westbound 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Renee E. Reeves, age 26, at about 12:20 a.m. on Aplets Way, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol.
The Chevrolet crossed the centerline and then struck the Honda, which was stopped in the turn lane, near milepost 111, the release said.
Morales Gonzalez and his passenger, Samuel Villa Chavez, both Wenatchee residents, were transported to Central Washington Hospital. Reeves, an East Wenatchee resident, was not injured in the crash.
The release states that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Morales Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
