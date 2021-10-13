CHELAN — Lake Chelan School Board candidates Jerry W. Lopez and Cole Soreano have dropped out of their races. Their names will still appear on the November ballot.
Lopez was running for the District 1 position while Soreano was running for District 3. Each confirmed in the past several days that they have withdrawn.
Since they withdrew past the deadline , votes for them will be counted. If they win and decline to take office, according to election rules, the position would then be filled by appointment of the sitting board members.
In a Tuesday morning email, Soreano said it was not feasible for him to continue his campaign.
“Unfortunately I am dropping out of the election. Due to some personal reasons it's just not realistic for me to continue,” Soreano wrote in the email.
Soreano is opposed in the race by Stephanie Fuller. The two were the top vote-getters in the three-way Aug. 3 primary. Soreano received 47% of the vote. Fuller came in second at 27% of the vote. Brooke Isaak, the third candidate, was eliminated with 25% of the vote.
Lopez wrote in a Friday afternoon email he also was dropping out of the race.
“I would like to announce that due to personal reasons I’ll be withdrawing from the race. I appreciate the support through the past few months,” Lopez wrote. “Erik Nelson will be a good candidate for the position.”
With the two candidates dropping out, only one position, the race between incumbent Barb Polley and challenger Kristi Collins, remains contested.
The election is Nov. 2. See this weekend's edition of The Wenatchee World for information on the remaining candidates.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.