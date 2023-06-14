LOS ANGELES — A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested on charges they threw a burning Molotov cocktail at a Planned Parenthood clinic that provides abortions and other services in Southern California last year, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Chance Brannon, a 23-year-old Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton base in San Diego County, California, and Tibet Ergul, 21, are both charged in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana with using explosives or fire to damage property.



