YAKIMA — Two promised contestants crowded into the District 4 race for U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, bringing the number of candidates seeking to represent Central Washington to eight so far.
Republicans Loren Culp of Moses Lake and Bradley Klippert of Kennewick filed their candidacies Tuesday, according to the Yakima County Elections Office.
They join the fold of candidates that include incumbent Dan Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, as well as Republicans Jerrod Sessler of Prosser, Benancio Garcia of Sunnyside, Corey Gibson of Selah and Jacek Kobiesa of Pasco, and Democrat Doug White of Yakima.
The primary election is Aug. 2 and the top two candidates regardless of party affiliation advance to the November general election. Filing runs through Friday.
