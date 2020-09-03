NCW — Two more people have died due to COVID-19, one woman from Chelan County and another woman from Douglas County.
The woman from Chelan County was in her 70s and the one from Douglas County was in her 60s, according to a news release from the Chelan-Douglas Health District. It brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Chelan County to 11 and seven in Douglas County.
The number of residents in Chelan County hospitalized with COVID-19 is 7 and Douglas County residents 1, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District website. In the last 14 days there have been 226 new positive cases of COVID-19 and in Douglas County 139.