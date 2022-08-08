ISTANBUL — Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defense ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports, bringing the total to leave the country under a safe passage deal to 12.
The Ocean Lion left for South Korea, carrying 64,720 tons of corn, it said, while the Rahmi Yagci was carrying 5,300 tons of sunflower meal to Istanbul.
The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings that the halt in grain shipments caused by the conflict could lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.
Before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarize its neighbor, the two countries together accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports.
Ukraine hopes to export 20 million tons of grain in silos and 40 million from its new harvest, the country's economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said in July. The government hopes to earn $10 billion for its shattered economy from those volumes but Ustenko said it could take 20 to 24 months to export them if ports are not functioning properly.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone