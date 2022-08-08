Purchase Access

ISTANBUL — Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defense ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports, bringing the total to leave the country under a safe passage deal to 12.

The Ocean Lion left for South Korea, carrying 64,720 tons of corn, it said, while the Rahmi Yagci was carrying 5,300 tons of sunflower meal to Istanbul.