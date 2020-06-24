Washington residents will get two new free days in state parks this year to make up for ones lost by COVID-19 closures.
Visitors to state parks don’t need Discover Passes on free days, according to a Washington State Parks news release. The two free days are Sept. 13, to celebrate Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend and Sept. 10, to recognize World Mental Health Day.
State parks have reopened for day use and many have reopened for camping, according to the news release. Visitors are still encouraged to stay close to home, maintain social distancing and avoid crowds.
The remaining 2020 State Parks free days are:
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
- Sunday, Sept. 13 — Girls Scouts Love State Parks Day
- Saturday, Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
- Saturday, Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 27 — Autumn Day