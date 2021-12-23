WENATCHEE — Two cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been confirmed in Chelan County, according to Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health administrator.
Davies said that the two cases occurred about a week ago, and he is working with the state Department of Health to learn more information.
The omicron variant is likely more infectious than the original COVID-19 strain, but more data is required to determine whether the new variant causes more severe illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Earlier this week, Davies said that the omicron variant can make it through the entire two-county area in about 30 to 45 days, and it was only a matter of time before the variant reached the area.
Davies said he highly recommends that people get their booster shots and wear their masks.
