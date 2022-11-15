KYIV, Ukraine — Two residential buildings in central Kyiv were hit during a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

He wrote on the Telegram messaging app that rescue workers were on the scene and that several missiles had also been shot down but gave no details of any casualties.



