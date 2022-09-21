WENATCHEE — About 80 people showed up to open houses for proposed Wenatchee Riverfront Park upgrades last week, and two splash pad proposals emerged as top picks.
The Chelan County PUD and the city of Wenatchee sought the public’s input on preliminary designs for the 31-acre park, such as a splash pad, picnic pavilion, restroom and trail enhancements. The park stretches along the Columbia River, between Ninth and Thurston streets, with a trail, some grass and trees, and random features.
Fifty open house attendees submitted comment cards on the proposals. Materials from the events are at bit.ly/parkplans.
Project team members will review the comment cards in the next two weeks and possibly share results with PUD commissioners Oct. 3. Final designs could come in the next several weeks, but the PUD could go back to the public if more feedback is needed.
“Of course, most of the discussion centered around the splash pad. I know there’s been a fair amount of interest from the (PUD) board about that, too,” said Justin Erickson, PUD managing director of district services, at Monday’s commission meeting.
The splash pad, which will be just north of Fifth Street, is among the items on the park’s masterplan, split into three phases and adopted several months ago by the PUD and city.
The city of Wenatchee on May 26 agreed with the PUD to improve Wenatchee Riverfront Park, after the PUD agreed May 24 to pay $1.84 million to match the city’s $2 million. That implemented Phase 1, which includes the splash pad.
Design is nearing 30% completion for the first phase, Erickson said, which could begin construction in spring 2024.
One popular splash pad design includes “a more open concept utilizing fountains,” Erickson said.
There were “a lot of positive comments and feedback on this because it is sort of different,” he said. “The spray pattern can be augmented based on time and you can have different sequences and there's kind of an element of spontaneity to it that people liked.”
In non-summer months, the area could have small performances, he said. On the other hand, there is more concrete and less shade than the other designs, he said.
Another design honed in on the local history of the Columbia and Okanogan Steamship Company, which operated 1892-1914. The design looks like steam chimneys from steamships, which, Erickson said, were built and launched in Wenatchee and transported people and goods 70 river miles to and from Brewster.
The splash pad is “a bit more of a traditional design,” he said. “Features spray in different directions and it’s more colorful.”
He added the design “might not be as appropriate for an urban setting along the riverfront,” and was the least popular among open house attendees.
A third design “takes its cues from the river,” he said. “It’s sinuous like a river… crosses one of the secondary trails; it has a natural look and feel.” The splash pad could incorporate historical design elements and features to make it usable year round for events, he said.
However, he said the river design could make it difficult to “keep the kids corralled,” as it has no fence, and it might conflict with trail users, as a trail crosses through the pad.
The fountain and river designs were the most popular among attendees, he said, adding it might be possible to create a hybrid of the two.
“I'll be curious to see what the architects come up with,” he said. “And I'm confident we've got a great creative team and they'll take the feedback that we've received and come up with the best option.”
“Most utilities highlight, you know, rate increases and this and that and everything else,” said Randy Smith, PUD commissioner, on what he shared at another meeting. “We're having public input on what our splash pads will look like and how the pickleball courts are going to be managed… not many utilities get to do what we’re doing.”
The park is owned by the city of Wenatchee and has been leased to the PUD since 1983 so the PUD can meet its federal licensing agreement for Rock Island Dam.
The PUD and city have agreed to make improvements at the park, part of an estimated $15 million master plan, through 2036. The plan (bit.ly/parkdevelopment) includes 14 projects with the city and PUD initially paying $2 million each for the project, which will be handled in three phases.